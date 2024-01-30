Boston College hosts Starling and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-6 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-6 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Boston College Eagles after JJ Starling scored 26 points in Syracuse’s 77-65 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Eagles are 7-3 in home games. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Quinten Post averaging 8.6.

The Orange are 5-4 in ACC play. Syracuse is ninth in the ACC allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Boston College’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Post is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Maliq Brown is averaging 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

