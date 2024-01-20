Boston College hosts Davis and No. 4 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-6, 2-4 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-6, 2-4 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -7; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 North Carolina visits the Boston College Eagles after RJ Davis scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 86-70 win against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Eagles are 7-2 in home games. Boston College is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 against ACC opponents. North Carolina scores 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Boston College averages 78.0 points, 8.5 more per game than the 69.5 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Quinten Post is averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Davis is shooting 43.5% and averaging 20.4 points for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

