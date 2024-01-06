Bostick and CSU Northridge host Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Dionte Bostick scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 84-68 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Matadors are 5-1 on their home court. CSU Northridge is the top team in the Big West averaging 48.4 points in the paint. De’Sean Allen-Eikens leads the Matadors scoring 11.3.

The Rainbow Warriors are 1-1 in Big West play. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Bernardo da Silva averaging 7.0.

CSU Northridge’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 73.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the 69.7 CSU Northridge gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen-Eikens is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Bostick is averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Noel Coleman averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. da Silva is averaging 11.5 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

