Born scores 16, guides Northern Iowa past Southern Illinois 61-57

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born had 16 points in Northern Iowa’s 61-57 victory against Southern Illinois on Saturday night.

Born was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (11-8, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Nate Heise scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Tytan Anderson shot 4 of 12 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Xavier Johnson led the Salukis (12-7, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and two steals. AJ Ferguson added 12 points for Southern Illinois. In addition, Clarence Rupert had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Michael Duax scored nine points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 30-29. Northern Iowa used an 11-2 second-half run to come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 59-51 with 28 seconds left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

