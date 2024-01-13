Boone leads UNLV against No. 20 Utah State after 29-point game

Utah State Aggies (15-1, 3-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (8-6, 1-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah State Aggies (15-1, 3-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (8-6, 1-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the No. 20 Utah State Aggies after Kalib Boone scored 29 points in UNLV’s 83-73 win against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rebels have gone 6-1 in home games. UNLV averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-0 in MWC play. Utah State scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

UNLV averages 76.7 points, 11.4 more per game than the 65.3 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 12.9 more points per game (81.6) than UNLV allows to opponents (68.7).

The Rebels and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 assists for the Rebels. Boone is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Great Osobor is scoring 18.6 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Aggies: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

