Booker’s 31 lead Eastern Illinois past Little Rock 90-88

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Tiger Booker scored 31 points and his four free throws in the final seconds sealed…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Tiger Booker scored 31 points and his four free throws in the final seconds sealed Eastern Illinois; 90-88 win over Little Rock on Saturday night.

Booker had four steals for the Panthers (8-8, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Corey Swayer Jr. scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Kyndall Davis was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Jamir Chaplin led the way for the Trojans (8-9, 2-2) with 19 points. Little Rock also got 18 points and seven assists from Khalen Robinson. In addition, Bradley Douglas had 18 points.

Eastern Illinois takes on Morehead State at home on Thursday, and Little Rock visits UT Martin on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.