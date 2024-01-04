Booker scores 21, Eastern Illinois defeats UT Martin 79-72

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tiger Booker scored 21 points as Eastern Illinois beat UT Martin 79-72 on Thursday night. Booker…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tiger Booker scored 21 points as Eastern Illinois beat UT Martin 79-72 on Thursday night.

Booker was 8-of-14 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the foul line for the Panthers (7-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Corey Swayer Jr. scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Kooper Jacobi had 19 points and shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Sears led the Skyhawks (9-7, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. UT Martin also got 16 points and three steals from KK Curry. In addition, Jacob Crews finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.