Booker leads Eastern Illinois against Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (12-4, 3-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-8, 2-1 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (12-4, 3-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-8, 2-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Tiger Booker scored 31 points in Eastern Illinois’ 90-88 win against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games. Eastern Illinois is third in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Eagles are 3-0 in conference play. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Riley Minix averaging 6.1.

Eastern Illinois averages 71.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 63.3 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.6 points. Booker is averaging 13 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Minix is shooting 51.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

