Booker and Eastern Illinois host Little Rock

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays the Little Rock Trojans after Tiger Booker scored 21 points in Eastern Illinois’ 79-72 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans are 7-3 in home games. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Jamir Chaplin leads the Trojans with 6.9 boards.

The Panthers are 1-1 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 5.3.

Little Rock scores 79.8 points, 14.4 more per game than the 65.4 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Little Rock allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cougar Downing is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 9.3 points. Chaplin is shooting 60.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Jacobi is averaging 10.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

