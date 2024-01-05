Bonham and Chattanooga host Furman

Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Furman Paladins after Trey Bonham scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 89-74 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 6-1 in home games. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 38.5 rebounds. Sam Alexis leads the Mocs with 9.8 boards.

The Paladins are 0-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman is second in the SoCon with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Hughey averaging 1.8.

Chattanooga averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Chattanooga allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis is averaging 11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

JP Pegues is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Paladins: 3-7, averaging 82.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

