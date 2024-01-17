Bona and UCLA host Arizona State

UCLA Bruins (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 4-1 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UCLA Bruins (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 4-1 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -3.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA faces the Arizona State Sun Devils after Adem Bona scored 22 points in UCLA’s 73-61 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Sun Devils have gone 7-0 in home games. Arizona State is fifth in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Bruins are 2-4 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 42.4% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Dylan Andrews is averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Sebastian Mack is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bruins: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.