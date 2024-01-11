Boise State visits Nevada following Blackshear’s 22-point outing

Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-1, 2-0 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-1, 2-0 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the Boise State Broncos after Kenan Blackshear scored 22 points in Nevada’s 67-54 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Wolf Pack are 9-0 in home games. Nevada is the top team in the MWC in team defense, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks second in the MWC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 2.5.

Nevada makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Boise State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Nevada gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wolf Pack. Blackshear is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Nevada.

Roddie Anderson III is averaging 3.9 points for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

