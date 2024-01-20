Boise State secures 67-66 win over San Diego State

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — O’Mar Stanley’s 17 points helped Boise State defeat San Diego State 67-66 on Saturday. Boise State…

Boise State led for the final 7 1/2 minutes and it was a late 3-pointer that got San Diego State within one point as time ran out.

Stanley added seven rebounds for the Broncos (13-5, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Roddie Anderson III scored 14 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Chibuzo Agbo was 2 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Aztecs (15-4, 4-2) were led by Jaedon LeDee, who recorded 13 points and eight rebounds. Reese Waters added 10 points for San Diego State. In addition, Darrion Trammell had nine points and six rebounds.

Boise State went into the half leading San Diego State 34-31. Stanley scored 10 points in the half. Boise State used a 10-2 second-half run come back from a one-point deficit and take a 59-52 lead with 5:41 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Stanley scored seven second-half points.

