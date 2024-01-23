Boise State plays Fresno State for conference showdown

Boise State Broncos (13-5, 4-1 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-10, 1-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boise State Broncos (13-5, 4-1 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-10, 1-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Fresno State and Boise State square off on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 in home games. Fresno State is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos have gone 4-1 against MWC opponents. Boise State is third in the MWC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 3.8.

Fresno State averages 69.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 65.0 Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 73.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 73.2 Fresno State gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Pope is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Tyson Degenhart is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncos. Stanley is averaging 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

