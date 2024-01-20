Boise State hosts San Diego State following Degenhart’s 24-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (15-3, 4-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-5, 3-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (15-3, 4-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-5, 3-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the San Diego State Aztecs after Tyson Degenhart scored 24 points in Boise State’s 68-64 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Broncos have gone 8-1 in home games. Boise State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs are 4-1 in conference play. San Diego State scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Degenhart is shooting 52.6% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Lamont Butler is averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Aztecs. Jaedon LeDee is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.