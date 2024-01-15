Boise State hosts Rodriguez and UNLV

UNLV Rebels (8-7, 1-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (8-7, 1-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the Boise State Broncos after Luis Rodriguez scored 23 points in UNLV’s 87-86 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Broncos are 8-0 in home games. Boise State is eighth in the MWC scoring 74.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Rebels are 1-2 in conference matchups. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Boise State averages 74.6 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 69.9 UNLV gives up. UNLV has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Mar Stanley is averaging 12.8 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 assists for the Rebels. Rodriguez is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

