Boise State hosts Osobor and No. 18 Utah State

Utah State Aggies (17-2, 5-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-5, 5-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Utah State faces the Boise State Broncos after Great Osobor scored 20 points in Utah State’s 83-62 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 9-1 in home games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 3.7.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 against MWC opponents. Utah State ranks fourth in the MWC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Osobor averaging 2.9.

Boise State averages 73.5 points, 5.5 more per game than the 68.0 Utah State gives up. Utah State scores 17.0 more points per game (82.2) than Boise State gives up to opponents (65.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos. Stanley is averaging 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Osobor is shooting 59.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.