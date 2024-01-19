Boise State faces San Diego State following Degenhart’s 24-point performance

San Diego State Aztecs (15-3, 4-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-5, 3-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (15-3, 4-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-5, 3-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the San Diego State Aztecs after Tyson Degenhart scored 24 points in Boise State’s 68-64 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Broncos have gone 8-1 at home. Boise State is the MWC leader with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 2.6.

The Aztecs are 4-1 against conference opponents. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 13.0 assists per game led by Lamont Butler averaging 3.4.

Boise State scores 73.9 points, 7.1 more per game than the 66.8 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Jaedon LeDee is scoring 21.6 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

