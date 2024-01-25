Bogues has 19 in Vermont’s 72-65 overtime victory over UMass-Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Shamir Bogues had 19 points in Vermont’s 72-65 overtime victory over UMass-Lowell on Thursday night. UMass-Lowell…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Shamir Bogues had 19 points in Vermont’s 72-65 overtime victory over UMass-Lowell on Thursday night.

UMass-Lowell forward Max Brooks forced overtime by making a shot in the lane with 16 seconds left to tie it at 60-all. Vermont guard TJ Long sank a long 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining in overtime for a 68-65 lead.

Bogues added eight rebounds and three steals for the Catamounts (15-5, 5-0 America East Conference). Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and five blocks. Aaron Deloney had 12 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range). The Catamounts picked up their sixth straight victory.

The River Hawks (14-5, 5-1) were led by Quinton Mincey, who posted 20 points and eight rebounds. Brayden O’Connor added 16 points and seven rebounds for UMass-Lowell. In addition, Cam Morris III finished with 12 points and six rebounds. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the River Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

