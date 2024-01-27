Live Radio
Boakye powers Fresno State to 84-70 victory over Air Force

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 10:03 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Enoch Boakye’s 19 points helped Fresno State defeat Air Force 84-70 on Saturday night.

Boakye also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-11, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). Xavier Dusell scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 11 from beyond the arc. Jalen Weaver shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Beau Becker finished with 22 points and two steals for the Falcons (8-11, 1-6). Jeffrey Mills added 15 points, six assists and two steals. Rytis Petraitis had 14 points, five assists and three blocks.

Boakye scored 12 points in the first half and Fresno State went into halftime trailing 43-40.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

