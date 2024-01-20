Blanton scores 24, Eastern Kentucky takes down Bellarmine 82-70

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton scored 24 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Bellarmine 82-70 on Saturday night. Blanton shot…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton scored 24 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Bellarmine 82-70 on Saturday night.

Blanton shot 9 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (9-9, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Leland Walker scored 21 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 9 for 10 from the foul line. Isaiah Cozart finished 4 of 9 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Bash Wieland finished with 20 points for the Knights (4-16, 0-5). Ben Johnson added 18 points and two steals for Bellarmine. In addition, Langdon Hatton had 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Knights prolonged their losing streak to nine straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

