Bladen guides Norfolk State to 83-73 victory over Morgan State

The Associated Press

January 29, 2024, 10:23 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tyrel Bladen scored 17 points to help Norfolk State defeat Morgan State 83-73 on Monday night.

Bladen had six rebounds for the Spartans (14-8, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Allen Betrand hit three 3-pointers and scored 16. Jamarii Thomas added 14 points but made just 2 of 11 shots — both from beyond the arc. He made all eight of his free throws.

The Bears (6-15, 2-3) were led by Wynston Tabbs, who posted 21 points and three steals. Allen Udemadu added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Will Thomas also had 15 points, adding two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

