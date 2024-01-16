Blackshear, Nevada Wolf Pack take on the San Diego State Aztecs

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-2, 2-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-3, 3-1 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-2, 2-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-3, 3-1 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays Nevada in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Aztecs have gone 8-0 at home. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 13.4 assists per game led by Lamont Butler averaging 3.4.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1 against MWC opponents. Nevada averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

San Diego State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 9.8 more points per game (77.1) than San Diego State allows (67.3).

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaedon LeDee is averaging 21.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Aztecs.

Jarod Lucas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

