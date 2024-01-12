Blackshear leads Nevada against Boise State after 22-point showing

Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-1, 2-0 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-1, 2-0 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -6.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the Boise State Broncos after Kenan Blackshear scored 22 points in Nevada’s 67-54 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Wolf Pack are 9-0 on their home court. Nevada is fourth in the MWC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Broncos have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. Boise State averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Nevada makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Boise State scores 12.0 more points per game (75.3) than Nevada allows to opponents (63.3).

The Wolf Pack and Broncos meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Blackshear is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Tyson Degenhart is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.