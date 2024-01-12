Blackmon scores 19 to lead Stetson past Queens 84-66

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon’s 19 points helped Stetson defeat Queens 84-66 on Friday night. Blackmon was 8 of…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon’s 19 points helped Stetson defeat Queens 84-66 on Friday night.

Blackmon was 8 of 18 shooting (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Hatters (11-7, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Stephan D. Swenson scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Treyton Thompson shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line to finish with 16 points.

AJ McKee finished with 22 points and two blocks for the Royals (7-11, 1-2). Queens also got 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Deyton Albury. Jacobi Sebock also recorded 10 points.

Stetson’s next game is Monday against Chicago State at home, and Queens visits Jacksonville on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

