Blackmon leads Stetson against North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (7-8) at Stetson Hatters (8-6)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Jalen Blackmon scored 34 points in Stetson’s 79-75 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Hatters are 4-0 in home games. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 4.6.

The Ospreys are 1-6 on the road. North Florida averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Stetson averages 78.6 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 75.2 North Florida allows. North Florida has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gateretse is averaging 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hatters. Blackmon is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Ospreys. Ametri Moss is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

