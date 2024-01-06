Live Radio
Bjorklund’s 13 help St. Thomas beat Sacramento State 63-50

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 10:27 PM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund’s 13 points helped St. Thomas defeat Sacramento State 63-50 on Saturday night.

Bjorklund shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Tommies (12-5). Raheem Anthony scored 12 points while shooting 2 of 3 from the field and 7 for 8 from the foul line. Kendall Blue shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Tommies picked up their sixth straight win.

The Hornets (4-11) were led by Duncan Powell, who posted 16 points and six rebounds. Jacob Holt added 10 points for Sacramento State. In addition, Austin Patterson had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

