Bjorklund leads St. Thomas against North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-10, 3-3 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-7, 4-2 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Parker Bjorklund scored 32 points in St. Thomas’ 79-66 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Tommies have gone 8-1 at home. St. Thomas is the leader in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-3 in conference games. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit League with 11.6 assists per game led by Eli King averaging 2.3.

St. Thomas is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bjorklund is averaging 14.4 points for the Tommies. Kendall Blue is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

B.J. Omot is averaging 17 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Tyree Ihenacho is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

