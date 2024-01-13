Binghamton visits Thomas and Albany (NY)

Binghamton Bearcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-7, 1-0 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 4…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-7, 1-0 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Sebastian Thomas scored 22 points in Albany (NY)’s 79-73 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Great Danes have gone 4-0 in home games. Albany (NY) is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats are 0-1 in America East play. Binghamton ranks second in the America East with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Symir Torrence averaging 4.9.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.8 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 15.7 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 63.4% over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 blocks for the Bearcats. Chris Walker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

