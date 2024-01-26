Binghamton visits Filipovity and Maine

Binghamton Bearcats (8-10, 0-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-10, 2-3 America East) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-10, 0-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-10, 2-3 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Peter Filipovity scored 23 points in Maine’s 81-73 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Black Bears are 4-2 on their home court. Maine is third in the America East in team defense, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Bearcats are 0-5 in conference games. Binghamton averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Maine’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The Black Bears and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipovity is shooting 59.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Tymu Chenery is shooting 51.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

