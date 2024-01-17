Binghamton takes home win streak into matchup with Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (13-5, 3-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-7, 0-2 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (13-5, 3-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-7, 0-2 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Bearcats play Vermont.

The Bearcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Binghamton averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Catamounts are 3-0 in America East play. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Shamir Bogues averaging 8.5.

Binghamton averages 75.3 points, 10.9 more per game than the 64.4 Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The Bearcats and Catamounts meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Symir Torrence is averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

TJ Long is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.