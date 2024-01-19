Binghamton hosts UMass-Lowell following Hikim’s 23-point showing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-4, 4-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-8, 0-3 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-4, 4-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-8, 0-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Ayinde Hikim scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 97-76 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bearcats have gone 6-1 at home. Binghamton is fourth in the America East with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Symir Torrence averaging 5.0.

The River Hawks are 4-0 in conference matchups. UMass-Lowell ranks fourth in the America East with 13.6 assists per game led by Hikim averaging 5.4.

Binghamton averages 74.4 points, 7.5 more per game than the 66.9 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torrence is averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Hikim is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

