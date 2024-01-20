Binghamton hosts UMass-Lowell following Hikim’s 23-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-4, 4-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-8, 0-3 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-4, 4-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-8, 0-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the Binghamton Bearcats after Ayinde Hikim scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 97-76 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bearcats are 6-1 on their home court. Binghamton ranks second in the America East in rebounding averaging 39.4 rebounds. Symir Torrence leads the Bearcats with 6.3 boards.

The River Hawks have gone 4-0 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell leads the America East scoring 81.5 points per game while shooting 49.5%.

Binghamton scores 74.4 points, 7.5 more per game than the 66.9 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The Bearcats and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 blocks for the Bearcats. Nehemiah Benson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Hikim is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.