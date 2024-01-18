Binghamton faces Vermont, looks for 7th straight home win

Vermont Catamounts (13-5, 3-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-7, 0-2 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (13-5, 3-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-7, 0-2 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Bearcats take on Vermont.

The Bearcats are 6-0 in home games. Binghamton ranks second in the America East in rebounding averaging 40.4 rebounds. Symir Torrence leads the Bearcats with 6.3 boards.

The Catamounts are 3-0 in America East play. Vermont is seventh in the America East scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Binghamton makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Vermont averages 73.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 72.9 Binghamton allows.

The Bearcats and Catamounts face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is shooting 51.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bearcats.

Aaron Deloney is averaging nine points and 3.2 assists for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

