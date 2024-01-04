Bilodeau and Oregon State host Washington State

Oregon State Beavers (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-4, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oregon State Beavers (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-4, 0-2 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits the Washington State Cougars after Tyler Bilodeau scored 26 points in Oregon State’s 86-70 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 in home games. Washington State averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Beavers play their first true road game after going 9-4 to begin the season. Oregon State has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Oregon State averages 7.2 more points per game (71.9) than Washington State allows to opponents (64.7).

The Cougars and Beavers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Isaac Jones is shooting 60.4% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jordan Pope is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.6 assists. Bilodeau is shooting 46.4% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.