Bickerstaff and the James Madison Dukes host conference foe UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-11, 0-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-2, 4-2 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-11, 0-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-2, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -19.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nika Metskhvarishvili and the UL Monroe Warhawks take on T.J. Bickerstaff and the James Madison Dukes in Sun Belt play Thursday.

The Dukes are 7-1 in home games. James Madison has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Warhawks are 0-5 in conference games. UL Monroe is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Metskhvarishvili averaging 4.0.

James Madison scores 86.8 points, 14.7 more per game than the 72.1 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.9% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Tyreke Locure is shooting 32.4% and averaging 10.0 points for the Warhawks. Savion Gallion is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.