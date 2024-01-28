Beverly and Wichita State knock off SMU 77-72

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Harlond Beverly led Wichita State with 14 points and Ronnie DeGray III secured the victory with…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Harlond Beverly led Wichita State with 14 points and Ronnie DeGray III secured the victory with a layup with 34 seconds remaining as the Shockers knocked off SMU 77-72 on Sunday.

Beverly had five rebounds for the Shockers (9-11, 1-6 American Athletic Conference). Colby Rogers scored 12 points and added five rebounds. DeGray had 11 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field. The Shockers stopped an eight-game slide with the victory.

Chuck Harris led the way for the Mustangs (13-7, 4-3) with 15 points and four assists. SMU also got 12 points, five assists and three steals from Zhuric Phelps. Jalen Smith also had 11 points.

Dalen Ridgnal scored eight points in the first half and Wichita State went into the break trailing 41-37. DeGray scored 11 points in the second half for Wichita State, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

