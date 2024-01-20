Bethune-Cookman visits Brown and Mississippi Valley State

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-9, 2-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-17, 0-4 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-9, 2-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-17, 0-4 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Rayquan Brown scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 93-61 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Delta Devils are 0-2 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State is 0-13 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks fifth in the SWAC giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 74.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 82.3 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Zion Harmon is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 50.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.