Bethune-Cookman takes on Alcorn State after Harmon’s 23-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (4-15, 3-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Zion Harmon scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 82-71 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. Bethune-Cookman ranks fourth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Elijah Hulsewe leads the Wildcats with 5.5 boards.

The Braves are 3-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

The Wildcats and Braves square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dhashon Dyson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Jakobi Heady is shooting 53.5% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

