Bethune-Cookman plays Grambling after Dyson’s 30-point performance

Grambling Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-8, 1-0 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Grambling Tigers after Dhashon Dyson scored 30 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 98-86 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the SWAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hulsewe averaging 3.5.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 64.6 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 74.9 Bethune-Cookman gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyson is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.4 points and 2.1 steals. Jakobi Heady is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Kintavious Dozier is shooting 46.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

