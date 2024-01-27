Bethune-Cookman defeats Jackson State 82-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zion Harmon had 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 82-71 win against Jackson State on Saturday night.…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zion Harmon had 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 82-71 win against Jackson State on Saturday night.

Harmon added six assists for the Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jakobi Heady scored 20 points, going 9 of 15 from the field. Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Ken Evans finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (8-11, 4-2). Jackson State also got 16 points and four steals from Coltie Young. Keijuan Johnson also put up nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.