Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M square off for conference showdown

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Keith Lamar and the Florida A&M Rattlers visit Jakobi Heady and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Bethune-Cookman gives up 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Rattlers are 1-6 in road games. Florida A&M is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heady is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Lamar is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rattlers. Shannon Grant is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

