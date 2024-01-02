Berry leads Northwestern against No. 9 Illinois after 20-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini after Ty Berry scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 74-63 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Fighting Illini are 7-1 in home games. Illinois scores 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 17.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in Big Ten play. Northwestern has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Illinois averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Illinois gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 21.7 points for the Fighting Illini. Luke Goode is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Ryan Langborg is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13 points. Boo Buie is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.