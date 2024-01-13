Benson scores 22 as Missouri State downs Evansville 74-64

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — N.J. Benson’s 22 points helped Missouri State defeat Evansville 74-64 on Saturday night. Benson also had…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — N.J. Benson’s 22 points helped Missouri State defeat Evansville 74-64 on Saturday night.

Benson also had 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Bears (10-7, 2-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Alston Mason scored 18 points while going 7 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five assists. Donovan Clay and Raphe Ayres both added 14.

The Purple Aces (10-7, 1-5) were led in scoring by Joshua Hughes, who finished with 22 points. Antonio Thomas added 15 points for Evansville. In addition, Kenny Strawbridge had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Missouri State took the lead with 28 seconds left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Benson led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-35 at the break. Missouri State used an 11-3 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 47-38 with 15:28 left in the half before finishing off the win.

