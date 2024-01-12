Benson and Binghamton host Albany (NY)

Binghamton Bearcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-7, 1-0 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 4…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-7, 1-0 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Nehemiah Benson scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 77-69 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Great Danes have gone 4-0 in home games. Albany (NY) is fifth in the America East scoring 77.1 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Bearcats are 0-1 against conference opponents. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 75.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the 74.5 Albany (NY) allows to opponents.

The Great Danes and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Great Danes. Tyler Bertram is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Symir Torrence is averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.