Bennett leads No. 21 Dayton against La Salle after 22-point performance

Dayton Flyers (15-2, 5-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-8, 1-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Dayton plays the La Salle Explorers after Javon Bennett scored 22 points in Dayton’s 96-62 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Explorers are 7-3 on their home court. La Salle is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Flyers are 5-0 in conference games. Dayton is fourth in the A-10 with 15.4 assists per game led by Bennett averaging 3.9.

La Salle makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Dayton has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Marrero is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 8.6 points. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Koby Brea is shooting 49.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 11.1 points. Daron Holmes is averaging 21.2 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Flyers: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

