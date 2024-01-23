Bennett leads No. 16 Dayton against La Salle after 22-point outing

Dayton Flyers (15-2, 5-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-8, 1-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (15-2, 5-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-8, 1-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -8.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Dayton visits the La Salle Explorers after Javon Bennett scored 22 points in Dayton’s 96-62 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Explorers are 7-3 in home games. La Salle is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flyers are 5-0 in conference play. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

La Salle averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Flyers meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Explorers. Andres Marrero is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Koby Brea averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 49.5% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is shooting 58.9% and averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Flyers: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.