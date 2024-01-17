Live Radio
Benigni scores 32, Navy defeats Lehigh 71-69

The Associated Press

January 17, 2024, 10:02 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 32 points, including two free throws with two seconds left, as Navy beat Lehigh 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Benigni shot 11 for 18 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Midshipmen (7-9, 3-2 Patriot League). Mike Woods scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Donovan Draper shot 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 11 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Dominic Parolin finished with 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-12, 1-4). Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 14 points for Lehigh. Jalin Sinclair also put up 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

