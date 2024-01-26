Benigni leads Navy against Loyola (MD) after 22-point outing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-17, 1-6 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-10, 4-3 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-17, 1-6 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-10, 4-3 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Austin Benigni scored 22 points in Navy’s 71-63 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen are 7-2 on their home court. Navy averages 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-6 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

Navy is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 16 points and 3.9 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Deon Perry is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Greyhounds. Milos Ilic is averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.