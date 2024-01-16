Benigni and Navy host Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-11, 1-3 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (6-9, 2-2 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-11, 1-3 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (6-9, 2-2 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Austin Benigni scored 21 points in Navy’s 78-62 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Midshipmen have gone 5-2 at home. Navy has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-3 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dominic Parolin averaging 2.1.

Navy scores 68.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 74.3 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Navy allows.

The Midshipmen and Mountain Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 14.8 points and four assists for the Midshipmen.

Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.